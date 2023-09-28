Elsa Solutions S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

25 th listing of 2023 on Euronext Growth Milan

48 th listing on Euronext in 2023

Total placement volume of the offering equal to €4.2 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Elsa Solutions on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Elsa Solutions has been operating for over 40 years in the development and offering of industrial automation solutions, with a focus on motion control and special purpose batteries. The company operates through two business lines: E-Motion, a systems integrator of industrial automation offering solutions and components for the actuation, management, and motion control of mechanical systems; and Aliant, the business line operating in the assembly of special purpose battery systems, specifically lithium batteries in the hydrogen system sector.

Elsa Solutions represents the 25th listing on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium-sized companies and it is the 48th listing of the year on Euronext.

In the placement phase Elsa Solutions raised €4.2 million.

Davide Dal Pozzo, CEO of Elsa Solutions, said: “My emotion is obvious: today is a very special day for our company, a day that comes as a reward for the last 41 years of business. Today is a very important milestone which we consider as a further opportunity to succeed in our efforts to pursue our growth plan. We would like to thank all the people that have put their trust in our company and in our family, giving Elsa Solutions the opportunity to get to this point. A special thanks goes to all our employees, customers, suppliers as well as our advisors, and of course our investors. Today’s rapidly changing technology sector can bring up challenges, but we hope we will be able to follow its evolution with the inspiration, the passion, and commitment that we have deep in our blood.”