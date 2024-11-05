ELITE Welcomes 19 New Firms Bringing The Total To 2,400 Companies

19 new companies from 10 Italian regions representing 14 sectors join the 135 excellencies admitted since the beginning of the year

ELITE, Euronext's ecosystem that helps companies grow and access private and public capital markets, reaches 2,400 companies since its launch in 2012

Alternative finance, corporate governance, sustainability, and internationalisation are among the key topics for developing new skills and facilitating companies' access to capital

ELITE, the Euronext ecosystem supporting privately-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their sustainable long-term growth, continues its expansion and today welcomes 19 new Italian companies.

The companies come from 10 Italian regions (almost 50% from the centre and south of the country) and operate in a variety of key sectors, ranging from industry to services, from technology to food & beverage. They have an aggregate turnover of around €3 billion and employ over 2,300 people.

By joining ELITE, these companies will have the opportunity to access specialised expertise and a European network of entrepreneurs, top executives, partners and investors, including institutional investors, to facilitate the raising of resources on the private and public capital markets.

Since the launch of ELITE in 2012, more than 2,400 companies have been selected and admitted, of which more than 1,600 are European excellences with a total turnover of €190 billion and employing more than 661,000 people.

ELITE is a success story in in facilitating access to capital, including financial capital, for many private companies to accelerate their growth: €960 million raised with direct support for more than 260 companies, leveraging the Basket Bond® model, 72 companies have listed raising €4 billion, 204 companies have issued over 320 corporate bonds raising €3.6 billion and around 600 companies have invested in inorganic growth through over 1,850 M&A operations.

Marta Testi, CEO of ELITE, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome 19 new Italian companies to ELITE. Today, we have reached an important numerical milestone for the year, with 135 companies admitted since January. Their admission to ELITE reaffirms our mission: to support SMEs by offering complementary services that accelerate sustainable growth. We combine knowledge capital, relational capital, and financial capital, supporting companies ready to access both public and private capital markets. For us, being an ecosystem means fostering connections among companies, advisors, investors, and institutional stakeholders. I would like to extend my thanks to all the partners who have supported the entry of these companies into ELITE, including NUO Capital—also an ELITE shareholder—4ward Consulting, ABC Company, Banco BPM, Cassa Padana, EY, Futurea, and the law firm Gianni & Origoni. As part of Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, we create a multiplier effect that drives growth for all our clients.”

Admitted companies: