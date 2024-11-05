Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ELITE Welcomes 19 New Firms Bringing The Total To 2,400 Companies

Date 05/11/2024

  • 19 new companies from 10 Italian regions representing 14 sectors join the 135 excellencies admitted since the beginning of the year
  • ELITE, Euronext's ecosystem that helps companies grow and access private and public capital markets, reaches 2,400 companies since its launch in 2012
  • Alternative finance, corporate governance, sustainability, and internationalisation are among the key topics for developing new skills and facilitating companies' access to capital   

ELITE, the Euronext ecosystem supporting privately-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their sustainable long-term growth, continues its expansion and today welcomes 19 new Italian companies.

The companies come from 10 Italian regions (almost 50% from the centre and south of the country) and operate in a variety of key sectors, ranging from industry to services, from technology to food & beverage. They have an aggregate turnover of around €3 billion and employ over 2,300 people.

By joining ELITE, these companies will have the opportunity to access specialised expertise and a European network of entrepreneurs, top executives, partners and investors, including institutional investors, to facilitate the raising of resources on the private and public capital markets. 

Since the launch of ELITE in 2012, more than 2,400 companies have been selected and admitted, of which more than 1,600 are European excellences with a total turnover of €190 billion and employing more than 661,000 people.

ELITE is a success story in in facilitating access to capital, including financial capital, for many private companies to accelerate their growth: €960 million raised with direct support for more than 260 companies, leveraging the Basket Bond® model, 72 companies have listed raising €4 billion, 204 companies have issued over 320 corporate bonds raising €3.6 billion and around 600 companies have invested in inorganic growth through over 1,850 M&A operations.

Marta Testi, CEO of ELITE, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome 19 new Italian companies to ELITE. Today, we have reached an important numerical milestone for the year, with 135 companies admitted since January. Their admission to ELITE reaffirms our mission: to support SMEs by offering complementary services that accelerate sustainable growth. We combine knowledge capital, relational capital, and financial capital, supporting companies ready to access both public and private capital markets. For us, being an ecosystem means fostering connections among companies, advisors, investors, and institutional stakeholders. I would like to extend my thanks to all the partners who have supported the entry of these companies into ELITE, including NUO Capital—also an ELITE shareholder—4ward Consulting, ABC Company, Banco BPM, Cassa Padana, EY, Futurea, and the law firm Gianni & Origoni. As part of Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, we create a multiplier effect that drives growth for all our clients.”

Admitted companies:

COMPANY SECTOR REGION WEBSITE
Arpitel Engineering and telecommunications Apulia www.arpitel.it
Caast Production and sale of sealing systems and gaskets   Lombardy www.caast.it
Candioli Production of animal welfare and hygiene products   Piedmont www.candioli.it
Copral Distribution of aluminium and PVC profiles, window and door accessories  Sicily www.copralsrl.it
Emu Group Production of outdoor furniture  Umbria www.emu.it
Esserre Pharma Production of nutraceuticals  Lazio www.esserrepharma.com
Garofoli Production of manufactured goods for the mechanical engineering, defence and telecommunications industries  Umbria www.garofoli.it

Gesco 

(Amadori)

 Production and distribution of food products Emilia-Romagna www.amadori.it
Guzzini & Fontana Projects Production and distribution of furniture and home furnishings  Abruzzo www.guzziniefontana.it
Idea (Rolmarkem) Design and production of adhesive labels on reels Emilia-Romagna www.rolmarkem.it
Il Luogo Di Aimo e Nadia High catering and food distribution  Lombardy www.aimoenadia.com
Il Pastaio Di Maffei S. & C.  Producers of fresh pasta and pasta products  Apulia www.pastaiomaffei.it
Ludovico Martelli Production and sale of perfumes and cosmetics for hairdressers  Tuscany

www.marvis.com

www.proraso.com

Osit Impresa

(Subdued)

 Clothing and fashion accessories  Lazio www.subdued.com
Rattix Digital platform for the sale of mobility services Lombardy www.rattiauto.it
Sterne International Production and distribution of textile articles  Umbria www.lorenaantoniazzi.com
Sts Communication Design and technical installation services for events, corporate, live, TV studios and virtual  Lombardy www.stscommunication.it
Tecno World Group System integrator  Piedmont www.tecnoworldgroup.it
Xlam Dolomiti Design and construction of residential, commercial and multi-storey wooden buildings  Trentino-Alto Adige www.xlamdolomiti.it

 

