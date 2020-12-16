Elektroimportøren Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

Elektroimportøren has today been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth (ticker code: ELIMP).
Elektroimportøren is a leading Norwegian provider of electrical equipment and installations.
This week Elektroimportøren raised NOK 650 million through sale of existing shares. The IPO offering attracted strong interest from institutional and other high-quality long-term investors, and was substantially oversubscribed, announced the company.
The shares in the offering were priced at NOK 48.25 per share. The price implies a market capitalisation of Elektroimportøren of NOK 1 bn.
Elektroimportøren was established in 1996 when it launched its first store at Alnabru. The Company thereafter launched a website in 1998, becoming the first omnichannel player within the electronic components and materials space. The company’s ambition was to create an alternative for consumers seeking to buy electronic components in a product market that historically had been unavailable for private consumers.
The listing will support Elektroimportøren’s strategy and ambitions, allowing the company to strengthen its overall market awareness for both end-consumers, professional installers as well as the company’s supplier, explained the company.
Andreas Niss., CEO of Elektroimportøren, celebrates the listing together with Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs.
Video of the bell ceremony: https://youtu.be/wg49liDoJt0
About Elektroimportøren Elektroimportøren is a leading Norwegian provider of electrical equipment and installations towards the private and professional markets, comprising a portfolio of stores / pick-up locations across Norway, as well as Norway’s leading online store for electrical equipment. In addition to the omnichannel offering, Elektroimportøren has launched SpotOn, the company’s new online portal connecting private customers with installers.