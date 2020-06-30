Eileen Murray Elected Chairperson Of FINRA Board Of Governors - Maureen Jensen And Eric Noll Appointed As New Public Governors

The FINRA Board of Governors has unanimously elected Eileen Murray, former Co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates, LP, as Chairperson effective at FINRA’s Annual Meeting in August. In addition, Maureen Jensen, former Chair and CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), and Eric Noll, CEO of Context Capital Partners, have been appointed to the FINRA Board as public governors, also effective at the August Annual Meeting.
Murray has served on FINRA’s Board of Governors since 2016, and succeeds William H. “Bill” Heyman, who was elected Chairman in 2017 and is finishing his three-year term on the Board. Heyman joined the Board of FINRA’s predecessor the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) in 2003. He was on the Board during NASD’s 2007 merger with New York Stock Exchange Regulation, which resulted in the formation of FINRA, and continued serving on FINRA’s Board until 2016. He rejoined the FINRA Board of Governors in 2017 upon his election as Chairman.
“We are enormously grateful to Bill for his exceptional contributions to FINRA and the securities industry over many years, and for his steady leadership through periods of significant change at FINRA,” said CEO Robert W. Cook. “Eileen Murray’s extensive senior leadership, operational, technology and regulatory experience make her an ideal choice to chair our organization and help us continue to achieve our vital mission.”
“The Chairperson of FINRA’s Board must have a proven track record of leading complex organizations, and above all must have an unwavering commitment to investor protection and market integrity,” said Board member Kathleen Murphy, who chairs FINRA’s Nominating and Governance Committee. “In conducting our search for Bill’s successor, it was clear that Eileen exceeds all of these qualifications and more.”
“I am honored by the opportunity to lead the FINRA Board at such an important time for FINRA, the financial services industry and the markets,” said Murray. “Under Bill’s leadership, FINRA has worked tirelessly to ensure that markets operated under the highest standards of integrity for investors and I look forward to building on that effort.”
Murray was named Co-CEO of Bridgewater in 2011, after joining the firm two years earlier. Murray joined Morgan Stanley in 1984 and held the positions of Controller and Treasurer at the firm, as well as Chief Operating Officer for its Institutional Securities Group. In 2002, she joined Credit Suisse as a Management and Executive Board member and Head of Global Technology, Operations and Product Control. She returned to Morgan Stanley in 2005 as Head of Global Technology and Operations, as well as serving on its Management Committee. Before joining Bridgewater, Murray was President of Duff Capital Advisors. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and an honorary doctorate degree from Manhattan College.
Prior to her appointment as Chair and CEO of OSC, Maureen Jensen was OSC’s Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer, responsible for coordinating and managing the organization’s day-to-day operations, including its enforcement, market regulation and compliance functions. Before joining OSC, Jensen was Senior Vice-President, Surveillance and Compliance at the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). Prior to the formation of IIROC in 2008, Jensen was President and CEO of Market Regulation Services Inc. In addition to her industry experience, Jensen spent 20 years in the mining industry. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto.
“Maureen brings to the Board extensive international leadership experience and expertise in securities market regulation, and we are very much looking forward to working with her,” said Cook.
Noll joined Context Capital Partners in November 2019; prior to that, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of ConvergEx Group. From 2009 to 2013, Noll served as EVP, Transaction Services, NASDAQ OMX, Inc. in the U.S. and U.K., where he was responsible for all U.S./U.K. equity, options and futures exchanges. From 1994 to 2009, Noll was Managing Director with Susquehanna International Group; and from 1993 to 1994, he was Assistant Vice President – Strategic Planning and New Product Development at the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. From 1990 to 1993, he was Manager, Strategic Planning at the Chicago Board Options Exchange. Noll earned an MBA from Owen Graduate School of Management, Vanderbilt University, with a finance concentration; and a bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College, with a double major in government and economics.
“Eric's deep understanding of U.S. securities exchanges and other trading venues, along with his extensive senior leadership experience, make him a terrific addition to the Board, and we are eager to work alongside him,” said Cook.