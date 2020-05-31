EGX Announces Trading Hours To Be Applied After Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced trading hours to be applied starting Sunday 31st of May 2020, as follows:
- Trading of main market and SMEs market; from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm, preceded by a discovery session at 9:30 am.
- Recording orders in the deals market from 9:15 am to 9:30 am.
- Trading session for non-listed securities (Orders Market, OTC) on Monday and Wednesday only of each week from 12:00 am to 12:30 pm.
- Trading session for non-listed securities (Deals Market, OTC) from 09:30 am to 11:00 am.