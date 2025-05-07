EEX’s HYDRIX Selected By BMWK For Carbon Contracts For Difference

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) announces that the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) has selected HYDRIX as reference for its Carbon Contracts for Difference (CCfD).

CCfD are designed to promote the adoption of green technologies by bridging the economic gap between conventional and sustainable production methods in energy-intensive industries. These contracts incentivise industries to transition towards climate-friendly solutions by offering companies financial planning security with regard to certain price developments as, for example, for energy carriers such as green hydrogen.

Peter Reitz, EEX CEO, comments: „The BMWK’s adoption of HYDRIX for Carbon Contracts for Difference not only highlights our index’s credibility as a trusted benchmark for the green hydrogen market, but also signifies a milestone in the integration of market-based instruments into national climate policy. This move is anticipated to enhance investment security and accelerate the deployment of green hydrogen solutions across Germany.”

HYDRIX is the world’s first market-based price index for green hydrogen. It is calculated on a weekly basis based on real supply and demand data provided by industry-leading market participants. The index brings transparent and reliable pricing information, facilitating informed decision-making and bolstering confidence in the hydrogen economy.

For more information on HYDRIX and its role in the green hydrogen market, please visit our HYDRIX page.