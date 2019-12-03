EEX Trading Results In November: Double Digit Growth In French, Spanish And CSEE Power

In November 2019, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) increased volumes on the Power Derivatives Market by 5% to 366.7 TWh compared to the previous year (November 2018: 349.5 TWh). Significant growth was achieved in power futures for France (48.1 TWh, +35%) and Spain (15.7 TWh, +40%) as well as in Central and Southeastern European power futures which increased by 88% year-on-year to 28.3 TWh (November 2018: 15.1 TWh).
Emission Allowances
In the EEX emissions trading market, the volume amounted to 113.6 million tonnes of CO2 in November (November 2018: 213.4 million tonnes of CO2). The primary market auctions contributed 57.4 million tonnes of CO2 to the total volume. In the secondary market, the volume amounted to 56.1 million tonnes of CO2 (November 2018: 141.9 million tonnes of CO2).
Agricultural Products
In November, the volume in the agricultural products amounted to 2,951 contracts (November 2018: 4,132 contracts). The volume in processing potatoes increased to 1,694 contracts (equivalent to 42,350 tons of goods equivalent). The dairy derivatives market reached a volume of 1,257 contracts (equivalent to 6,285 tonnes of goods equivalent).
Freight
EEX trading volumes in freight totalled 6,065 lots traded in November (November 2018: 6,015 lots).
