EEX To List EU ETS2 Futures In July

The European Energy Exchange (EEX), in cooperation with IncubEx, will introduce new futures contracts related to the EU Emissions Trading System 2 (EU ETS2) on 7 July 2025, subject to regulatory approval. The contract suite will initially comprise December and April maturities for the first three years of the new scheme, with the earliest expiry offered for December 2027. Additional expiries will be added at a later date. The EEX EU ETS2 futures contracts will be available through order book trading as well as trade registration.

Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX, comments: “With the new contracts, we are the first exchange to offer efficient trading instruments to hedge price exposure already for the December 2027 maturity. We have been supporting the EU’s decarbonisation journey for the past 20 years and we continue to be committed in facilitating these efforts through market-based tools. With the new suite of products, we will offer clear price signals for carbon emissions, enabling companies to gradually phase-in more sustainable operations.”

Dan Scarbrough, President and COO of IncubEx, comments: “The EU ETS2 marks a major step forward in the EU's ongoing efforts to use market-based solutions to address carbon emissions. EU ETS2 Futures, like EUA Futures, offer transparency, capital efficiencies and risk management tools that complement the goals of the program. We're pleased to work with EEX on bringing this important product to market."

The EU Emissions Trading System 2 (EU ETS2), which will operate in parallel with the EU ETS1, is expected to become fully operational in January 2027 to include emissions from buildings and road transport as well as sectors not currently covered. All certificates under the new scheme will be auctioned beginning in 2027, while companies obliged under Germany’s national ETS (nEHS) will also come under the new scheme.

Since the launch of the EU ETS 20 years ago, related emissions have dropped approximately 50% below 2005 levels, according to the European Commission. The cumulative revenues from the EU ETS auctions have surpassed 216 billion EUR, contributing to national government programmes as well as the EU’s Innovation Fund, Modernisation Fund, and the Social Climate Fund (SCF) to support low-carbon innovation and the EU’s energy transition efforts.

EEX hosts EUA auctions in coordination with the European Commission, the EU Member States and the EEA EFTA States, as well as with the relevant authorities of Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom on behalf of Northern Ireland. EEX also currently serves as the sales platform for the nEHS in Germany.