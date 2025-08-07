EEX To Launch Japanese Fiscal Year Futures In October

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is introducing Fiscal Year Futures for its Japanese power derivatives market on 14 October 2025. The new contracts will allow trading participants to align their trading approach with the Japanese financial year, which runs from 1 April to 31 March of the following year.

Steffen Koehler, Chief Commercial Officer of EEX, comments: “EEX already has a wide product portfolio for the Japanese power derivatives market, and with the new fiscal year futures, we aim to address the need of this community to be able to hedge their risks also in line with the local financial year. We are introducing the new contracts this year in order to provide ample time for the adjustment of trading strategies. On all our markets, we believe that tailoring our offering to meet the unique local needs is a prerequisite for the successful future development.”

EEX’s portfolio for the Japanese power derivatives market comprises a wide range of maturities from short term futures to yearly futures, as well as monthly options for the Tokyo and Kansai areas. Central order book trading started in April 2025, bringing further boost to the increasing trading volumes on this EEX market.

The EEX Japan Power market has continued its dynamic growth in the first seven months of the year, with year-to-date traded volumes by the end of July (84 TWh) exceeding that of the full yearly volume reported in 2024.



Please find the press release in English and German in the document below.



The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is a leading energy exchange which builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide – together with its customers and partners. As part of EEX Group, it serves international power, natural gas, environmental, freight and agricultural markets, and provides data, reporting and registry services. EEX is an enabler of the energy transition and decarbonisation, advancing renewables integration through dedicated products and services, including those related to guarantees of origin.