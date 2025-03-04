EEX To Introduce Order Book Trading On The Japanese Power Market In April

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) will introduce order book trading for the Japanese power derivatives market on 22 April 2025, in addition to the existing trade registration service. The new central limit order book will be available for all listed EEX Japanese Power Futures during the time window of 16:00 and 18:00 JST on EEX exchange days.

Steffen Koehler, Chief Commercial Officer of EEX, comments: “The EEX Japanese power derivatives market continues its rapid growth in its fifth year, and we are excited to further expand trading opportunities by enabling order book trading. This new electronic trading facility brings further transparency and provides real-time pricing reference, allowing for more informed decisions and improved efficiency when executing trading strategies. By introducing order book trading for those two hours when both domestic and international traders are most active on this market, we will pool liquidity and thus facilitate further growth.”

This launch follows the recent successful introduction of Japan Power Monthly Options in February 2025.

The EEX Japanese power derivatives market has grown dynamically over the past five years, with 2024 marking a record level of traded volume of 72.9 TWh, followed by a record volume level reached in January 2025 (11.1 TWh).

Trade registration service enables trading participants to register transactions concluded over-the-counter on the exchange, as a result of which clearing and settlement are provided by the clearing house. Central order book trading on the other hand is a facility that matches and executes orders on the exchange based on specific rules, in real time, with all trades being cleared.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is a leading energy exchange which builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide – together with its customers. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, it offers contracts on power, natural gas and emission allowances as well as freight and agricultural products. EEX also provides registry services as well as auctions for guarantees of origin, on behalf of the French State.