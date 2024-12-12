EEX To Introduce Japanese Power Options From February

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) will expand its Japanese power derivatives offering with the launch of EEX Japanese Power Monthly Options for the Tokyo and Kansai market areas on 3 February 2025. This launch marks an innovative moment for the power trading industry as these are the first so-called average price options contracts on the EEX power derivatives markets. As such, the new instruments will be settled against the average of the JEPX spot prices for the Tokyo and Kansai market areas during the respective delivery month.

Steffen Koehler, COO of EEX, comments: “The Japanese power derivatives market has experienced exceptional growth since its launch on EEX in 2020. We believe that one of the reasons for this positive development is our commitment to collaborate closely with the local trading communities and authorities on all our markets, including Japan. We are always keen to understand the needs of trading participants so we can offer the right products to hedge individual risks. The new monthly options are introduced in response to trading participants’ demands and we will continue to work closely with them to further develop this market.”

This launch follows the recent extension of season expiries to eight seasons, effective since 25 November 2024.