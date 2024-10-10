EEX To Introduce Irish Power Futures And Extended Expiries For Selected Power Markets

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is to launch a set of Irish Base Power Futures as first for this market, and extend expiries for a series of products for the Japanese French and Dutch power derivatives markets from 25 November 2024.

Steffen Koehler, COO of EEX, comments: “This current portfolio extension is our response to the calls from our markets in Europe and Japan. We are proud to be the first to launch power futures for the Irish market, as well as expand our already successful offering in Japan. In addition, we believe that the new long-term maturities for selected European markets will bring further support for renewables integration and, on the larger scale, the energy transition.”

With the launch of the new Irish offering, market participants will be able to trade EEX power derivatives products across 23 European EEX markets.

The new Japanese season expiries, extended from four to eight seasons, will provide additional opportunities to trade on this rapidly growing market.

In addition, the extension of expiries from six to ten calendar years for the French and Dutch power markets will complement the existing long-term futures offering of EEX, in support of PPA hedging on the exchange and renewables integration.

Long-term deals on the Spanish, Italian and German power markets have been growing in number and traded volume over the past two years, surpassing 10 TWh in 2024 so far.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is a leading energy exchange which builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide – together with its customers. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, it offers contracts on power, natural gas and emission allowances as well as freight and agricultural products. EEX also provides registry services as well as auctions for guarantees of origin, on behalf of the French State. More information: www.eex.com