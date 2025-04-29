EEX To Integrate Grexel Systems

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) will fully integrate all operations and services provided by Grexel Systems (Grexel) as of 1 January 2026, following the approval of the EEX Supervisory Board. With this move, EEX aims to further strengthen its registry and energy certification business and develop an integrated offering for this sector.

Both EEX and Grexel are key players on the registry market on their own merit, offering solutions related to guarantees of origin and other energy certification schemes. By consolidating all international registry services under the EEX brand, this integration will create a more streamlined and comprehensive offering for market participants.

Helsinki-headquartered Grexel provides energy certificate registry services across Europe, and has been a wholly owned subsidiary of EEX since February 2019. The company is the leading registry provider in Europe.

“I look forward to working even closer with our team in Helsinki to further develop this business and create added value for customers. The registry business is a key strategic pillar for us and a main component of our commitment to energy transition and the traceability of energy sources”, says Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX.

“I believe that our integration into EEX will serve both companies well for the future, as EEX will be able to leverage our long-term know-how and experience in the field of registry services and energy certification. Working together and even closer with EEX will enable us to further invest in the G-REX platform and we can look forward to enjoying the benefits of a larger network to strengthen the registry development”, says Markus Klimscheffskij, CEO of Grexel.

Further related documents to the merger are published on EEX's website.