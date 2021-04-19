EEX To Expand Dry Bulk Freight Portfolio With Launch Of Handysize 7TC Futures

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) will expand its range of products for the Dry Bulk Freight market with the launch of Handysize 7TC Freight Futures which will be available for Trade Registration from today (19th April).
Following a period of strong growth in the charter market, the new Handysize contract will help customers manage their exposure by enabling them to clear Forward Freight Agreement (FFA) trades for the 38,000-dwt Handysize Time Charter basket of routes.
The launch of the new contract follows an 18-month period of sustained growth for EEX’s Dry Bulk Freight business with 2020 marking its most successful year to date, achieving an annual trading volume of 789,921 lots. This strong development has continued into 2021, with the business setting a new all-time monthly record in March with 122,544 lots traded.
Speaking on the launch, Steffen Koehler, EEX Chief Operating Officer, comments; “Having listened to the market and consulted with the shipping community, I’m very happy that we have been able to add the Handysize 7TC contract to our Dry Freight product suite. Since entering the freight market in 2016, we have continued to expand and develop our product and service offering as a sign of our commitment to the industry. This new contract is the next step in our developmental roadmap which will help our customers better optimize their freight portfolio.”
Also commenting on the new contract, Mark Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of the Baltic Exchange, the leading index provider for the Dry Freight market said; “With the support of world-class clearing, world-class settlement data and an expert network of FFA brokers, the stage is now set for ship owners and traders to manage their exposure to the volatile market for smaller dry bulk ships.”
The new EEX Handysize basket will further expand and complement the exchange’s existing Dry Bulk Freight portfolio which includes Capesize, Panamax and Supramax contracts.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and related products. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, EEX offers contracts on Power, Natural Gas and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX also provides registry services as well as auctions for Guarantees of Origin, on behalf of the French State: www.eex.com