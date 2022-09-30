EEX: Successful Start Of Pan-European Spot Market For Guarantees Of Origin

First auction completed by EPEX SPOT with clearing and delivery through ECC and EEX

The European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT), European Energy Exchange (EEX) and European Commodity Clearing (ECC) jointly launched a pan-European market for Guarantees of Origin (GOs). It is the first secondary market for GOs, involving no primary allocation by states but only trading of previously emitted certificates. The first spot auction took place on 28 September 2022 with 26 market participants registered and 19,171 MWh of certified green energy were sold. The orderbook of this new spot auction reflected a strong market interest on the buy-side, with over 4.5 TWh of buy orders registered. This is a promising outset for the upcoming auction, which will furthermore cover all completed production months of 2022. The next GOs spot auction is scheduled for 26.10.2022. The GOs spot auction is held once a month and operated by EPEX SPOT, Europe’s leading power spot exchange, under the exchange’s membership and market rules. Clearing and settlement are conducted by the clearing house ECC. EEX ensures delivery through its French GO registry. Since Wednesday’s auction, the post-trading chain has been completed successfully, GOs have been transferred and accepted by the buyers. This new market is part of EEX Group’s ongoing efforts to support the energy transition and decarbonisation with market-based instruments.

“EEX Group has a track record in operating registries for Guarantees of Origin and organising GO primary auctions on behalf of the Governments,” says Peter Reitz, Chief Executive Officer of EEX, regarding for example on GO-auctions in France or for Green Hydrogen by its subsidiary Grexel. “Through this launch, EEX Group is not only responding to a market need for a stronger and transparent price signal, but it’s also part of our efforts to fight climate change through a transition to renewable energy.”