EEX Sets New Record For Trading In Futures On Dairy Products In Europe

EEX has registered a new annual record in the current calendar year in trading EEX Dairy Futures. As of 21 September 2022, the cumulative trading volume in 2022 (27,678 contracts = 138,390 tonnes of commodity equivalent) exceeded the total volume of the record year 2017 (27,564 contracts = 137,820 tonnes of commodity equivalent). Within the product range that includes also Liquid Milk, Butter and Whey Powder Futures, growth in the EEX European Skimmed Milk Powder Futures was especially striking.

Sascha Siegel, Head of Agricultural Commodities, explains: "We are very proud that due to a consistent growth trend, we have now been able to break our record from 2017. It is particularly noteworthy that we still have three trading months left in the course of the year and expect volumes to continue to develop positively. We intend to continuously expand our offering in this product group with further product innovations."

From Siegel´s point of view the positive development of the futures trading volumes reflects the continuously increasing use and understanding of risk management instruments by the European Dairy value chain to proactively manage price volatility in milk and dairy products.

The EEX agricultural product segment comprises financially settled futures contracts on dairy products and processing potatoes, which are offered for clearing via European Commodity Clearing (ECC).

