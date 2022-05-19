EEX Revises 2022 EUA Auction Volume For The Common Europe-Wide Auctions

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has revised the 2022 auction calendar due to a revision of the Europe-wide EUA auction volume under the CAP3 contract in 2022. The change to the volume stems from a correction in the calculation of the deduction from the auction volume of the allowances to be cancelled pursuant to Article 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/842 of the European Parliament and of the Council. The revised volume will become effective from 7 June 2022.

All other auctions – namely auctions for Germany, Poland, UK in respect of generation of electricity in Northern Ireland, as well as the auctions of EU Aviation Allowances – remain unchanged.

This overview shows the current volume and the new volume as of 7 June 2022.

EU CAP3 EUA auctions Current volume Revised volume Overall volume 2022 418,113,000 EUA 405,965,500 EUA Volume per auction as of June 2,506,500 EUA 2,295,500 EUA Volume per auction in August 1,253,500 EUA 1,146,500 EUA Volume last auction in August 1,444,000 EUA 1,295,500 EUA Volume per auction September-December* 4,218,000 EUA 4,096,500 EUA Volume last auction in December* 4,245,500 EUA 4,128,500 EUA

* The volumes from September to December 2022 are preliminary and can be subject to adjustments.

EEX published detailed information on the updated 2022 auction calendar on its website.

Clearing and settlement of all emission allowances is conducted by the European Commodity Clearing (ECC).

