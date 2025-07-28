EEX Publishes Revised 2025 And New 2026 Calendars For EUA Auctions

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has published the revised 2025 auction calendar as well as the new 2026 auction calendar in coordination with the European Commission, the EU Member States and the EEA EFTA States auctioning on the common auction platform (CAP3) as well as with the competent authorities of Germany (DE), Poland (PL) and the United Kingdom on behalf of Northern Ireland (NI).

The 2025 auction calendar has been adjusted for the period from September to December 2025 in accordance with the Auctioning Regulation due to the operation of the Market Stability Reserve (MSR), based on the 2024 total number of allowances in circulation (TNAC).

The revised EUA auction volumes from September to December 2025 will be as follows:

EU CAP3 DE PL NI Volume per auction 3,268,000 EUA 1,691,000 EUA 2,162,500 EUA -- Volume last auction 3,273,000 EUA 1,696,000 EUA 2,166,000 EUA 796,500 EUA

Furthermore, EEX has published the 2026 auction calendar for the auctioning of EU allowances (EUA).

MSR reductions of the 2026 auction volumes are already applied for the volumes from January to August 2026. The volumes from September to December 2026 are preliminary and subject to adjustments.

Common EU Auction Platform (CAP3) auctions 2026

EEX will hold EUA auctions in the framework of the common EU auction platform (CAP3) on behalf of 25 EU member states, the EEA EFTA states as well as for the Innovation Fund, the Modernisation Fund, the InnoFundRRF and the MS RRF.

The auctions are scheduled to take place on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the period from 8 January to 14 December 2026.

Auctions for Germany 2026

The weekly EUA auctions on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany will be conducted by EEX on Fridays, between 9 January and 11 December 2026, inclusive.

Auctions for Poland 2026

EUA auctions on behalf of Poland are scheduled bi-weekly on Wednesdays, between 7 January to 9 December 2026, inclusive.

The below table provides an overview of the 2026 auction volumes*:

CAP3 DE PL Overall volume 2026 440,979,500 EUA 85,672,500 EUA 55,767,500 EUA Volume per auction Jan-Aug 2,935,000 EUA 1,353,000 EUA 1,801,500 EUA Volume last auction in Aug 3,184,500 EUA 1,360,000 EUA 1,801,000 EUA Volume per auction Sep-Dec* 3,402,500 EUA 2,915,000 EUA 3,143,000 EUA Volume last auction in Dec* 3,387,000 EUA 2,912,500 EUA 3,141,500 EUA

*The volumes from September to December 2026 are preliminary and can be subject to adjustments.

EUA auctions for the UK in respect of Northern Ireland

In 2026, the UK will auction a small volume of allowances corresponding to its share in the Union-wide cap, as the EU ETS applies to electricity generation in Northern Ireland. This one EUA auction on behalf of Northern Ireland will take place on 7 October 2026, with a volume of 915,500 EUA, subject to adjustment.

The bidding window for each EUA auction conducted by EEX will be open from 9.00 to 11.00 am CE(S)T.

For further details please refer to the published auction calendar.

Clearing and settlement of all emission allowances are conducted by the European Commodity Clearing (ECC).

Please find the press releasein English and German in the document below.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is a leading energy exchange which builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide – together with its customers and partners. As part of EEX Group, it serves international power, natural gas, environmental, freight and agricultural markets, and provides data, reporting and registry services. EEX is an enabler of the energy transition and decarbonisation, advancing renewables integration through dedicated products and services, including those related to guarantees of origin.