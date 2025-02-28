EEX Publishes 2025 Sales Calendar For German National Emissions Trading System

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has published the 2025 sales calendar for the German national Emissions Trading System (“nEHS”), in coordination with the German Emissions Trading Authority (DEHSt) at the German Environment Agency (UBA).



Starting in June 2025, sales will take place twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Participants will be able to purchase nEHS certificates on these days between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm CET/CEST. The first sales date in 2025 is scheduled for 3 June, while the year will be concluded with the last sale planned for 4 December 2025.



On specified sales dates, companies obligated under the nEHS can purchase nEHS certificates for 2025 (“vintage 2025”) at a fixed price of 55 euro per nEHS certificate. In addition, between June and September 2025, a limited number of post-purchases of nEHS certificates for 2024 (“vintage 2024”) will be offered at a fixed price of 45 euro per nEHS certificate.



The option for post-purchases is limited by law to 10% of the quantity that was already purchased by the respective participant in 2024 (§ 10 Para. 2 S. 3 Fuel Emissions Trading Act (BEHG)). nEHS certificates of vintage 2025 can also be surrendered for the 2024 reporting year. Companies must surrender nEHS certificates to cover their 2024 emissions by 30 September 2025. The final date for the sale of certificates with the possibility to post-purchase vintage 2024 certificates is 18 September 2025.



EEX’s current mandate includes the sale of nEHS certificates during the fixed-price period from 2021 until 2025. From 2026 onwards, nEHS certificates will be auctioned within a price corridor between 55 and 65 euro.

The sales calendar can be found here: nEHS 2025 sales calendar

