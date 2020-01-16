EEX Organises First European Dairy Conference In Cooperation With The Ife Institute Kiel

On 19 May 2020, the European Energy Exchange (EEX) together with the ife Institute of Food Economics will host its first European Dairy Conference (EDC) entitled
"Export of dairy products: Opportunities, challenges and solutions"
in Berlin.
The world market for dairy products and its developments have become increasingly important in recent years and have become a key factor for the European dairy industry. The development towards a global market with an interplay of prices between Oceania, the USA and Europe and with growth markets such as China and Africa are important factors for the European dairy market. The conference will focus on the significance, opportunities, risks and possible solutions to the challenges of exporting dairy products from Europe.
Lectures on the topic are planned from companies and organisations that are active in or deal with the global dairy markets, such as Nestlé, Arla, Dairy Industry Ireland, Fonterra and Rabobank. The target groups of the event are dairies, trading companies in the market for milk and dairy products, companies in the food industry and representatives of associations of these groups.
The conference is supported by the European Dairy Association (EDA) as promotion partner. Registration is now open at conference@ife-ev.de. The participation fee for the conference is Eur 350.00 plus VAT. An early registration is recommended as the number of participants is limited.