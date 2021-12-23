EEX Intends To Change Polish Power Benchmarks - Consultation On Polish Power Benchmarks Ongoing Until 31 January 2022

The European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) intends to change the data source methodology of the provided Polish Power Benchmarks.
From 1 April 2022, the EEX AG Power Benchmarks for the Polish power market area, the Polish Base Month Indices and Polish Peak Month Indices, shall be calculated based on the hourly prices for Polish Day-Ahead-contracts determined by EPEX SPOT via the coupled Day-Ahead-Auction. The current data source, the local Polish power exchange, shall be replaced as of this date.
The change of the data source is performed against the background of the Single Day Ahead Market Coupling process (SDAC) for the Polish Power market, introduced on 9 February 2021. Since that date, EPEX SPOT has been operating a Polish Day-Ahead auction market which has shown a steady growth providing a robust reference price for the EEX Polish Power Futures.
In its function as Benchmark administrator and in accordance with the EEX Benchmark Change and Cessation Procedure, EEX AG is conducting a consultation for the intended change until 31 January 2022. Further information in relation to the intended change and the consultation can be found in the related Customer Information.
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange which builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide – together with its customers. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, it offers contracts on Power, Natural Gas and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products. EEX also provides registry services as well as auctions for Guarantees of Origin, on behalf of the French State. More information: www.eex.com