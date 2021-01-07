EEX Group Press Release – Monthly Volumes December 2020

Key figures
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
Dec. 2020
|
Dec. 2019
|
Change
|
Power Spot Market Europe
|
TWh
|
56
|
54
|
4%
|
Gas Spot Market Europe
|
TWh
|
142
|
121
|
18%
|
Environmental Products Europe
|
million tonnes
|
97
|
64
|
50%
|
Environmental Products US
|
contracts
|
6,184
|
6,955
|
-11%
|
Freight
|
lots
|
50,132
|
15,436
|
225%
|
Agricultural Products
|
contracts
|
2,570
|
1,987
|
29%
Please find the detailed figures in the link below.
Key achievements in December
Power
- In December 2020, the European Power Spot markets operated by EPEX SPOT reported a new high of 55.8 TWh, beating the previous volume record set in March 2019 (54.8 TWh). The increase was driven by both the Day-Ahead (45.7 TWh) and Intraday (10.1 TWh) markets, which respectively rose by 2% and 11% compared to December 2019.
- During the month, the Austrian, Belgian and Swiss Day-Ahead markets registered strong growth rates with +11%, +17% and +12% respectively, while the French Intraday market registered a new monthly record with 1.1 TWh traded in December 2020.
- On the European Power Derivatives market, the total volume increased by 11% to 400.5 TWh. While the German, French, Italian, Hungarian and Spanish Power Futures contributed the largest volume in absolute terms, the Belgian, UK and Nordic Power Futures reported major growth rates with +377%, +448% and 217% against December 2019.
- Japanese Power Derivatives rounded off 2020 with a total monthly traded volume of 108.5 GWh.
Natural Gas
- The European Gas Spot market increased by 18% to 142.1 TWh which is the second highest volume (highest volume: 149.3 TWh in May 2019). This excellent result was driven by records on the German NCG, the French PEG and the German GASPOOL market areas, which recorded 29.6 TWh, 17.5 TWh and 20.3 TWh, respectively.
- In Gas Derivatives, the Austrian CEGH (7.7 TWh), German NCG (4.4 TWh) and Italian PSV markets (1.1 TWh) all recorded triple-digit growth.
- On the CEGH Czech Gas Market, Spot and Derivatives volumes amounted to 2.4 TWh in December, beating the previous record set one month before (previous record in November 2020: 1.4 TWh).
Environmentals
- The total volume on the European Emissions markets rose by 50% and finished the December with significant increases in both Spot and Futures. While the Emissions Spot market volumes increased by 21%, the Futures markets reported an impressive 89% volume increase as against December 2019.
Freight
- The EEX Freight markets achieved an overall increase of 225% to 50,132 lots traded in December (December 2019: 15,436 lots).
- In Freight Options, volumes increased by 273% to 7,275 lots (December 2019: 1,950 lots), while EEX Freight Futures rose to 42,857 lots traded, representing a 218% growth compared to the same period last year (13,486 lots).
Agriculturals
- In December 2020, the Agricultural products of EEX rose by 29% to 2,570 contracts driven by European Dairy Futures, which more than tripled to 1,391 contracts (December 2019: 412 contracts).
EEX Group provides market platforms for energy and commodity products across the globe and provides access to a network of more than 650 trading participants. The group offers trading in power, natural gas, environmental products, freight, metal and agriculturals as well as subsequent clearing and registry services. EEX Group consists of European Energy Exchange (EEX), EPEX SPOT, EEX Asia, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) and Nodal Exchange as well as the registry provider Grexel Systems and software company KB Tech. Clearing is provided by EEX Group’s clearing houses European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX Group is based in 17 worldwide locations and is part of Deutsche Börse Group. More information: www.eex-group.com
