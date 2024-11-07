EEX Group Monthly Volumes - October 2024

EEX Group reports its October monthly volumes with the following highlights:
- The EEX Group Global Power markets saw a monthly traded volume of1,223 TWh, a +39% growth Year-on-Year, primarily driven by the European EEX Power Derivatives, which reached a new record level of 842.8 TWh (+48% YoY). Continuing the upward trend, the German (588.8TWh; +47% YoY) and French power derivatives markets (135.2 TWh; +141% YoY) saw increased volumes again and reached record monthly heights. With this, for the first time, the year-to-date traded volume on the EEX French power derivatives market exceeds 1,000 TWh. In addition, power derivatives traded volumes on the Bulgarian and Croatian markets also reached record levels.
- The EEX Japanese Power Futures market reported another record month with 7.8 TWh.
- Volumes on the EEX Group Power Spot markets amounted to 73.5 TWh (+11% YoY), including new monthly records on the Belgian, Serbian and Danish Day-ahead markets.
- The EEX Group Natural Gas markets showed an overall 2% decrease in volumes YoY (619 TWh). The volume on the UK Natural Gas Spot (NBP) market reached a record month with 18.3 TWh, while the Belgian Natural Gas Futures (ZTP) reported a significant YoY growth (+243%; 2.7 TWh)
- Traded volumes of EEX Guarantees of Origin Futures in October 2024 added up to 0.98 TWh, resulting in the total traded volume since the September launch exceeding 2 TWh as of today.
- On EEX Group’s North American Environmental markets, Nodal registered record volumes in both Environmental Futures as well as Environmental Options, totaling 154,119 contracts (+621% YoY).
- EEX Group Freight Futures volumes have grown by 78% YoY, reaching 124,234 lots.
