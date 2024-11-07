EEX Group Monthly Volumes - October 2024

EEX Group reports its October monthly volumes with the following highlights:

The EEX Group Global Power markets saw a monthly traded volume of1,223 TWh, a +39% growth Year-on-Year, primarily driven by the European EEX Power Derivatives, which reached a new record level of 842.8 TWh (+48% YoY). Continuing the upward trend, the German (588.8TWh; +47% YoY) and French power derivatives markets (135.2 TWh; +141% YoY) saw increased volumes again and reached record monthly heights. With this, for the first time, the year-to-date traded volume on the EEX French power derivatives market exceeds 1,000 TWh. In addition, power derivatives traded volumes on the Bulgarian and Croatian markets also reached record levels.

The EEX Japanese Power Futures market reported another record month with 7.8 TWh.

Volumes on the EEX Group Power Spot markets amounted to 73.5 TWh (+11% YoY), including new monthly records on the Belgian, Serbian and Danish Day-ahead markets.

The EEX Group Natural Gas markets showed an overall 2% decrease in volumes YoY (619 TWh). The volume on the UK Natural Gas Spot (NBP) market reached a record month with 18.3 TWh, while the Belgian Natural Gas Futures (ZTP) reported a significant YoY growth (+243%; 2.7 TWh)

Traded volumes of EEX Guarantees of Origin Futures in October 2024 added up to 0.98 TWh, resulting in the total traded volume since the September launch exceeding 2 TWh as of today.

On EEX Group’s North American Environmental markets, Nodal registered record volumes in both Environmental Futures as well as Environmental Options, totaling 154,119 contracts (+621% YoY).

EEX Group Freight Futures volumes have grown by 78% YoY, reaching 124,234 lots.

