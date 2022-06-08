EEX Group Monthly Volumes - May 2022

EEX Group reports its May volumes with following highlights:
Power
- The European Power Spot market, operated by EPEX SPOT, recorded a trading volume of 49.7 TWh in May. The Intraday Markets increased by 2%, totaling to 10.9 TWh.
- The European Power Derivatives Market reached 268.1 TWh during the last month with increases in the Belgian Power Futures (+101%), the Austrian Power Futures (+69%), the Dutch Power Futures (+18%) and the Swiss Power Futures (+7%).
- Trading volumes in Japanese Power Futures increased by 4% to 404.4 GWh, with EEX celebrating two successful years since launch in May 2020.
- In the US Power market, Nodal Exchange set a new monthly record, up 83% in comparison to May 2021, resulting in a total trading volume of 220.1 TWh.
Natural Gas
- EEX Group’s global Natural Gas markets increased by 163% to 578.9 TWh
- Trading on the EEX Natural Gas Spot markets amounted to 258.0 TWh which is more than double (+110%) the volume compared to May 2021.
- This development was driven by growth in all market areas, in particular the German THE (+107%), the Czech CZ VTP (+189%), the Dutch TTF (+142%) and the British NBP hub (+2,638%).
- The EEX Natural Derivatives Markets increased by 190% to a volume of 280.4 TWh.
- The German THE hub reached a new monthly record at 70.6 TWh (previous record: March 2022).
- EEX also recorded significant growth in Gas Derivatives on the French PEG (+1,560%), the Spanish PVB (+877%) and the Austrian CEGH hub (+428%).
Environmentals
- The EEX European Environmental products reached a volume of 121.4 million tonnes of CO2 during the last month.
- US Environmental products increased by 230% to a volume of 35,787 contracts, largely driven by the North American carbon contracts listed on Nodal which were up 844%. The products will be complemented by contracts for the voluntary carbon markets in June, as announced by EEX Group.
Freight
- Trading EEX Dry Freight products amounted to 69,102 lots, driven by a growth in Freight Options which increased by 17% to 12,480 lots.
Agricultural Products
- The EEX Agricultural market posted increases in both the European Processing Potato Futures (+16%) and European Dairy Futures (+17%) which results in a total volume of 3,924 contracts – an increase of 16% for the month of May.
