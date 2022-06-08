EEX Group Monthly Volumes - May 2022

EEX Group reports its May volumes with following highlights:

Power

The European Power Spot market, operated by EPEX SPOT, recorded a trading volume of 49.7 TWh in May. The Intraday Markets increased by 2%, totaling to 10.9 TWh.

The European Power Derivatives Market reached 268.1 TWh during the last month with increases in the Belgian Power Futures (+101%), the Austrian Power Futures (+69%), the Dutch Power Futures (+18%) and the Swiss Power Futures (+7%).

Trading volumes in Japanese Power Futures increased by 4% to 404.4 GWh, with EEX celebrating two successful years since launch in May 2020.

In the US Power market, Nodal Exchange set a new monthly record, up 83% in comparison to May 2021, resulting in a total trading volume of 220.1 TWh.

Natural Gas

EEX Group’s global Natural Gas markets increased by 163% to 578.9 TWh

Trading on the EEX Natural Gas Spot markets amounted to 258.0 TWh which is more than double (+110%) the volume compared to May 2021. This development was driven by growth in all market areas, in particular the German THE (+107%), the Czech CZ VTP (+189%), the Dutch TTF (+142%) and the British NBP hub (+2,638%).

The EEX Natural Derivatives Markets increased by 190% to a volume of 280.4 TWh. The German THE hub reached a new monthly record at 70.6 TWh (previous record: March 2022). EEX also recorded significant growth in Gas Derivatives on the French PEG (+1,560%), the Spanish PVB (+877%) and the Austrian CEGH hub (+428%).



Environmentals

The EEX European Environmental products reached a volume of 121.4 million tonnes of CO2 during the last month.

US Environmental products increased by 230% to a volume of 35,787 contracts, largely driven by the North American carbon contracts listed on Nodal which were up 844%. The products will be complemented by contracts for the voluntary carbon markets in June, as announced by EEX Group.

Freight

Trading EEX Dry Freight products amounted to 69,102 lots, driven by a growth in Freight Options which increased by 17% to 12,480 lots.

Agricultural Products

The EEX Agricultural market posted increases in both the European Processing Potato Futures (+16%) and European Dairy Futures (+17%) which results in a total volume of 3,924 contracts – an increase of 16% for the month of May.

Please find the full report attached.