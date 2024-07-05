EEX Group Monthly Volumes – June 2024

EEX Group reports its June monthly volumes with the following highlights:

EEX Group Global Power markets continued the rising trend in terms of Year-on-Year monthly volume growth to 893.6 TWh (+17%), with significant increase recorded in Belgian Power Futures (+110%) and CSEE Power Futures (+123%). EEX French Power Futures have seen a record monthly volume of 125.0 TWh, a 138% YoY increase.

Volumes on the EEX Japan Power Futures followed the trend of past months in June again, with a +383% YoY increase, reaching 4.8 TWh.

On the EEX Nordic Power Futures market, 3.2 TWh total volume was traded in June 2024 (+53%), comprising of both Nordic Zonal Futures and Nordic System Price Futures.

A record trading volume of 74.8 TWh was reported at the EEX Group Power Spot markets, translating into a 28% growth YoY.

While volumes on the EEX Group's Global Natural Gas markets slightly decreased compared to last year, Baltic-Finnish Gas Futures (operated by GET Baltic) have seen a YoY growth of 567%.

On the North American Environmental markets, Nodal reported a year-on-year volume expansion of 85%, with over 39,000 lots.

