Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

EEX Group Monthly Volumes – June 2024

Date 05/07/2024

EEX Group reports its June monthly volumes with the following highlights:

  • EEX Group Global Power markets continued the rising trend in terms of Year-on-Year monthly volume growth to 893.6 TWh (+17%), with significant increase recorded in Belgian Power Futures (+110%) and CSEE Power Futures (+123%). EEX French Power Futures have seen a record monthly volume of 125.0 TWh, a 138% YoY increase.
  • Volumes on the EEX Japan Power Futures followed the trend of past months in June again, with a +383% YoY increase, reaching 4.8 TWh.
  • On the EEX Nordic Power Futures market, 3.2 TWh total volume was traded in June 2024 (+53%), comprising of both Nordic Zonal Futures and Nordic System Price Futures.
  • A record trading volume of 74.8 TWh was reported at the EEX Group Power Spot markets, translating into a 28% growth YoY.
  • While volumes on the EEX Group’s Global Natural Gas markets slightly decreased compared to last year, Baltic-Finnish Gas Futures (operated by GET Baltic) have seen a YoY growth of 567%.
  • On the North American Environmental markets, Nodal reported a year-on-year volume expansion of 85%, with over 39,000 lots.

 

Click here for full details.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg