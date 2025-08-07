EEX Group Monthly Volumes – July 2025

EEX Group reports its July monthly volumes with the following highlights:

The EEX Group Global Power markets continued to see growing trading volumes, with 901.1 TWh, a +11% Year-on-Year growth, primarily driven by the European Power Derivatives (627.7 TWh; +6% YoY), as well as the North American Power Futures markets (190.3 TWh; +32% YoY). In Europe, the Belgian (+387%) and Swiss (+117%) power derivatives markets recorded the highest YoY growth.

The EEX Japanese Power Futures marked a +70% Year-on-Year growth, with 10.3 TWh in July.

The EEX Group Natural Gas markets reported a +42% Year-on-Year increase in volume, totaling 769.4 TWh. This overall growth was driven by the European Natural Gas Spot market, which reached 281 TWh (+30% YoY), as well as the European Natural Gas Derivatives market, which achieved a +57% Year-on-Year increase, with 478.4 TWh. Significant volume expansion was seen on the Belgian (ZTP; +1083%), Italian (PSV; +241%) and Spanish (PVB; +189%) Natural Gas Derivatives markets, in comparison to last year’s same month. In addition, the UK Natural Gas Spot market (NBP) saw a record monthly volume of 29.3 TWh.

The EEX Group Freight markets totalled 127,725 contracts, marking a +79% Year-on-Year growth, driven by the EEX Freight Options growth of +446% compared to the previous year.