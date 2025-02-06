EEX Group Monthly Volumes – January 2025

EEX Group reports its January monthly volumes with the following highlights:

The EEX Group Global Power markets achieved a monthly traded volume of 1188.6 TWh, marking a +27% Year-on-Year growth. This included a 37% YoY growth on the EEX European Power Derivatives volumes, which reached a total of 810.9 TWh.

The monthly traded volume on the EEX Japanese Power Futures exceeded 10 TWh for the first time, reaching 11.1 TWh (+99%).

An overall record volume of 84.0 TWh (+12% YoY) was registered on the Group’s European Power Spot markets, driven by records on several day-ahead and intraday markets.

The EEX Group Natural Gas markets reported a -5% year-on-year decline in volumes, totaling 672.2 TWh, while the EEX Group Natural Gas spot markets reached the highest ever January monthly volume with 309.8 TWh (+21 YoY). This growth also includes a record volume of 26 TWh on the NBP Spot market.