EEX Group Monthly Volumes – December 2024

EEX Group reports its December monthly volumes with the following highlights:

The EEX Group Global Power markets achieved a monthly traded volume of 994.9 TWh, marking a +28% Year-on-Year growth. This increase was largely driven by the EEX European Power Derivatives volumes, which reached a total of 725.9 TWh (+33% YoY). Record monthly volumes were achieved in Italian (+31% YoY) and Belgian Power Futures (+227% YoY), in addition to monthly records on the EEX Swiss (+72% YoY) and Slovenian (+520%) power derivatives markets.

An overall record volume of 80.0 TWh (+16% YoY) was seen on the EEX Group European Power Spot markets, supported by new monthly records on the Danish and Nordics Day-Ahead markets, as well as the Austrian, GB, Finnish, Danish, and Nordics Intraday markets.

The EEX Group Natural Gas markets reported a 11% year-on-year decline in volumes, totaling 542.5 TWh, while the Nodal gas derivatives market recorded a remarkable +373% YoY increase, reaching 30.5 TWh. A growth in terms of volume was also seen on the Italian Natural Gas Futures (PSV) market, with a monthly volume of 6.4 TWh, representing a 587% YoY increase.

In December, traded volumes of EEX Guarantees of Origin Futures reached 1.6 TWh, the highest monthly volume since launch.