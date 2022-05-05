EEX Group Monthly Volumes - April 2022

EEX Group reports their April volumes with the following highlights:

Power

The European Power Spot markets reached a total volume of 50.0 TWh: 39.2 TWh were traded in the Day-Ahead markets while the Intraday markets reached 10.8 TWh during the last month.

Trading in European Power Derivatives amounted to 219.6 TWh, with increases in the Dutch (+41%), Austrian (+8%) and Swiss Power Futures (+51%).

The US Power Derivatives market increased by 14% to 244.2 TWh.

Natural Gas

The European Natural Gas Spot market reached a total volume of 276.7 TWh which marks an increase of 78% compared to April 2021.

All Spot market areas showed increased volumes. Trading in the German THE (+59%), French PEG (+51%), British NBP (+2486%) and Belgian ZTP hub (+105%) reached record volumes.

The European Natural Gas Derivatives market increased to 208.5 TWh.

Most of the trading hubs posted strong volume increases, among them the German THE (+614%), the Dutch TTF (+138%), the French PEG (+744%) and the Austrian CEGH hub (+262%).

The US Gas Derivatives market reached a trading volume of 1.2 TWh during April.

Environmentals

The European Environmental market reached a total trading volume of 84.3 million tonnes of CO2. Thereof a volume of 36.4 million tonnes of CO2 was traded in European Emission Derivatives, driven by the Emissions Futures which increased by 29%.

Trading in US Environmental products resulted in 15,749 contracts.

Freight

Trading in EEX Dry Bulk Freight amounted to 41,683 lots in April.

Agricultural Products

The EEX Dairy Futures continued the positive development of the last months. In total, the Dairy volume increased by 20% to 3,781 contracts which is the second highest volume for these products (previous record: 3,923 contracts in September 2018). In particular, trading in Butter Futures (+23%) and Skimmed Milk Powder Futures (+10%) contributed to this result.

