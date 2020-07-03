EEX Group Monthly Report - Freight Achieves Another Milestone With New Monthly Record

Key figures
|
Commodity
|
Unit
|
June 2020
|
June 2019
|
Change
|
Power Spot Market Europe
|
TWh
|
51
|
52
|
-2%
|
Power Derivatives Market Europe
|
TWh
|
384
|
264
|
46%
|
Power Derivatives Market US
|
TWh
|
115
|
167
|
-31%
|
Power Total
|
TWh
|
550
|
483
|
14%
|
Gas Spot Market Europe
|
TWh
|
88
|
108
|
-19%
|
Gas Derivatives Market Europe
|
TWh
|
84
|
111
|
-25%
|
Gas Derivatives Market US
|
TWh
|
12
|
0
|
n/a
|
Natural Gas Total
|
TWh
|
184
|
219
|
-16%
|
Environmental Products
|
million tonnes
|
112
|
90
|
24%
|
Environmental Products
|
contracts
|
7,635
|
7,090
|
8%
|
Freight
|
lots
|
98,997
|
2,305
|
4,195%
|
Agricultural Products
|
contracts
|
2,762
|
7,922
|
-65%
Please find the detailed figures attached to the press release.
Key achievements in June
Power
- On the Power Spot segment, the Intraday markets continued their growth trend and increased by 15% year-on-year to 9.1 TWh. A volume of 874 GWh has been traded in the new Nordic intraday and day-ahead markets (covering Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway) which are now available alongside the EPEX SPOT continental and UK products.
- The European Power Derivatives Markets increased by 46% year-on-year, driven by double-digit growth in the German (+57%), French (+55%) and Spanish (+59%) Power Futures and triple-digit growth in Hungarian Power Futures (+120%). Belonging to the smaller yet emerging Power Derivatives markets, the Dutch Power Futures achieved a new monthly record in June at 5.5 TWh (previous record: 4.1 TWh in March 2020).
- The recently launched Japanese Power Derivatives products recorded a total volume of 104,520 MWh in its first full month of trading and in doing so, has exceeded the volume achieved on the domestic power futures exchange in Japan. Since launching on 18th May 2020, the number of market participants, both domestically in Japan and internationally, has increased steadily resulting in healthy trading activity throughout the month.
Natural Gas
- In the European Gas markets, the Austrian hub (CEGH) achieved a new monthly record with 12.2 TWh traded on the Futures segment in June, exceeding the 10 TWh threshold for the first time (previous record: 9.1 TWh in July 2019). For the first time, more than 1.5 TWh was traded in futures on the Spanish PVB hub added to the gas portfolio one year ago, in June 2019.
- The US Gas Futures continued their positive development and reached 8.1 TWh in June, exceeding the record from the month before (May 2020: 3.5 TWh).
Emissions
- During the month of June there was a significant price increase, leading to higher trading activity on the secondary markets (spot volume +35%; derivatives volume +42%). The share of on-exchange transactions in emissions derivatives significantly increased compared to June 2019.
Freight
- EEX Freight completed another new milestone in June achieving its highest ever monthly volume. Thoughout the month, a total of 98,997 lots were traded, setting a new record for the business as the No.1 Exchange in Dry Freight Trading worldwide.
