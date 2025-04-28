EEX Group Financial Year 2024: New Records In Revenues And Income

EEX Group reports record financial results for 2024 with a 16% overall growth in total revenues, reaching EUR 669.9 million (2023: EUR 575.6 million).

In addition, the adjusted net income increased by 15% to EUR 241.9 million (2023: EUR 210.5 million). Key drivers for the growth included the continued increase of trading volumes primarily across the European, Japanese and North American power markets. This increase was supported by the further expansion of the extensive member network, including new customer groups joining and participants moving from the over-the-counter markets. In total, EEX Group today connects 950+ participants across 42 countries.

Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX, comments: “25 years on, it’s inspiring to see the continued significant volume growth across our markets, which underpins our excellent financial results. It is also encouraging that the benefits of exchange trading and clearing continue to be recognised by an increasing number of market players. Building on the 2024 successes, this year we will expand our position as the leading global power trading platform. We will also continue our efforts to further drive the energy transition.”

Power: Record trading volume led to further revenue growth

Traded volume of power on the EEX Group markets continued to soar throughout the year 2024, with a 43% annual growth, including a quadrupled volume level on the fastest growing EEX market, Japanese power derivatives. This led to revenue growth across the board, including European power derivatives (EUR 194.0 million, +58%) and power spot markets (EUR 102.2 million, +18%), as well as the US commodity markets (EUR 41.3 million, +4%). Market shares on core European and the Japanese derivatives sectors increased further, solidly above 80 per cent across these markets.

Natural gas:

Steady high level trading volumes and revenue In 2024, volume on the EEX gas markets remained at an elevated level reached in previous years, resulting in a 5% revenue growth on the European gas derivatives markets (EUR 30.7 million) and a 4% decrease on the EEX gas spot markets (EUR 70.8 million).

2024: Foundation for future growth

In 2024, the extension of EEX Group’s product portfolio to meet the needs of market participants was in focus, both in terms of new contracts and new markets. Novel approaches addressing specific needs included the expansion of offering for the Nordic power markets by the introduction of Nordic Zonal Futures, in addition to the launch of power futures contracts for the Irish market.

In addition, to further enable the energy transition, 2024 saw the expansion of the power product portfolio to enable renewables integration, encompassing new trading instruments for short- and long-term trading. For instance, the recently introduced Mon-Sun Peak Futures were specifically tailored to meet the hedging needs arising from the growing integration of solar power in Spain. Furthermore, EEX Group also added Guarantees of Origin Futures to its offering, which enable market participants to hedge into the attributes of renewable power.

Strong start into 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, EEX Group markets continued on their growth trajectory with a strong increase in European power derivatives (+29% YoY), the European power spot markets (+10% YoY) and the Japanese power market (+120% YoY), reporting the highest ever Q1 volume in power trading. In addition, the natural gas markets developed very positively, with significant increases on the European gas spot market (+19% YoY).

This year, EEX Group will continue with the introduction of new products in order to strengthen its existing offering and improve liquidity on emerging markets. These will include the launch of new contracts for the expanding emissions trading scheme (EU ETS2) as an example, in addition to the ongoing efforts of contributing to the energy transition and decarbonisation of the sector.