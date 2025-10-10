EEX AG Concludes Full Acquisition Of GET Baltic

The European Energy Exchange AG (EEX AG) today announces the full takeover of GET Baltic through the acquisition of the remaining 34 per cent of shares from Lithuania’s gas transmission system operator, Amber Grid.

GET Baltic has been part of EEX Group since 2023, when EEX AG acquired a 66 per cent stake in the company. Subsequently, the Baltic-Finnish natural gas markets were integrated into the trading platform of European Energy Exchange (EEX) in September 2025, opening the markets to a wider network of participants and reaching high trading volumes from the start. In the course of the integration, EEX introduced physical derivatives contracts for all of these markets, in addition to the existing short-term markets, as well as location spread trading between Baltic-Finnish and other European gas markets of EEX and advanced clearing services.

Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX AG comments: “The full takeover further strengthens our presence in this region, and especially on the European natural gas markets. It also underpins our commitment to offering an extended range of trading opportunities for both our existing and newly admitted members. GET Baltic is a strong and trusted partner, and we are proud to have them as part of the wider EEX Group.”

Amber Grid Chief Executive Officer Nemunas Biknius says: “The integration of GET Baltic into EEX Group marks an important step in the natural gas market of our region—Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland. The joining of our exchange with one of the largest European energy exchanges has strengthened regional market liquidity and already increased competition. Advanced trading instruments have been implemented and access to a broader range of services provided. Since 2023, EEX has fulfilled all agreements, so this integration reflects the needs and interests of our region.”

Giedrė Kurmė, CEO of GET Baltic comments: “With this full acquisition, EEX becomes an integral part of the Baltic and Finnish energy landscape. Together, we can leverage the best of both organisations to accelerate regional integration, increasing market transparency and efficiency. The GET Baltic team will remain the regional competence center for further gas market development and will continue to work closely with customers on site.”

GET Baltic will continue to serve as the regional hub for gas market development, maintaining its strong local presence while benefitting from expanded technological and operational capabilities. The acquisition aligns with EEX’s broader strategy to strengthen its position as the leading European energy exchange.

In order to leverage GET Baltic’s in-depth expertise in the region, GET Baltic and EPEX SPOT, the power spot exchange within EEX Group, will additionally co-operate on the launch of an Intraday Continuous Market for the Baltic region from November 2025.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is a leading energy exchange which builds secure, successful and sustainable commodity markets worldwide – together with its customers and partners. As part of EEX Group, it serves international power, natural gas, environmental, freight and agricultural markets, and provides data, reporting and registry services. EEX is an enabler of the energy transition and decarbonisation, advancing renewables integration through dedicated products and services, including those related to guarantees of origin.