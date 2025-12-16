EDX Markets And Canton Network Partner To Advance Institutional Adoption Of Digital Assets

EDX Markets, a leading digital asset technology firm that combines an institutional-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse, today announced a strategic partnership with the Canton Network, the public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance. Both EDX and the Canton Network are backed and leveraged by leading blue-chip institutions in traditional finance.

EDX Markets will list Canton Coin on its spot exchange for its clients to trade and settle, as well as support settlement in stablecoins on the Canton Network, enabling institutions to trade with greater speed and capital efficiency while providing the regulatory safeguards and operational oversight they expect. EDX will also operate as a validator on Canton, further strengthening the network’s security and governance as it continues to scale adoption across global financial markets.

“Partnering with the Canton Network is a natural extension of our commitment to deliver high-performance, institution-ready infrastructure to the digital asset marketplace,” said David Olsson, Chief Commercial Officer for EDX Markets. “By supporting stablecoin settlement on Canton and participating directly in network validation, we’re advancing our mission to provide secure, compliant and efficient solutions that meet the needs of institutional investors.”

The partnership underscores the shared mission of EDX Markets and Canton to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets. Together, the firms provide market participants with industry-leading infrastructure to securely engage with tokenized assets, modernize legacy workflows and unlock new trading opportunities.

“We’re delighted to welcome EDX Markets as both a validator and a strategic partner,” said Melvis Langyintuo, Head of Canton Foundation. “EDX shares our commitment to meeting institutional requirements for privacy, security, compliance and scalability. Their involvement will help accelerate the development of new capabilities for institutions building on Canton.”

EDX and Canton will continue to collaborate on new initiatives to advance the institutional adoption of digital assets, with additional integrations and joint programs anticipated in the coming months.