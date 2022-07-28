EDM Council Expands Its Board Of Directors With Addition Of Verizon Chief Data & Analytics Officer Linda Avery

EDM Council, a cross-industry trade association for data management and analytics, has named Linda Avery, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Verizon, to its Board of Directors. As the first to hold the CDAO position at Verizon, Linda has played a central role in driving more than $2B in value across the Company since her arrival in August 2019.

With more than 20 years of experience, Avery is one of the most revered and accomplished data leaders in the industry. In April 2019, she was awarded CDO of the Year by the CDO Club and was named to CDO Magazine’s list of Global Data Power Women in both 2021 and 2022.

Prior to joining Verizon, Avery was Chief Data Officer, SVP & Head of Data & Statistics for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Between July 2014 and August 2019, she was the architect of the organization’s data strategy and developed capabilities in areas that included AI and analytics, data visualization, and data quality. Prior to joining the Fed, she spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs, where she was a Managing Director in Technology.

“The EDM Council has been a beacon in creating frameworks supporting standards and best practices around data management, including their recently developed Cloud Data Management Capabilities Framework. They have been instrumental in creating forums to bring data professionals together. Their work continues to grow in importance, as data-driven decisioning has become increasingly core to business strategy and operations,” Avery said. “I’m very excited to join the Board to help drive this important work forward.”

“We are thrilled to have Linda join our Board of Directors. Linda has been a trailblazer at every stop in her career, having been a Chief Data Officer at two important organizations. We are looking forward to her ideas and contributions in taking the EDM Council to new heights,” said Mike Meriton, Co-founder and COO of the EDM Council.