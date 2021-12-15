EDM Council Announces Inaugural Class Of Authorized Partners For The Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) Industry Framework

EDM Council, a global cross-industry association for data management and analytics, has introduced the Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) Authorized Partner Program (CAP). The CAP is a support program for companies that wish to engage in an independent assessment or certification of their cloud data management capabilities. Professionals from the CAP partner firms are trained and certified by the EDM Council and are licensed to deliver CDMC-based assessments and certifications.
