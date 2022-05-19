EDI Partners With BondView To Provide Reference Data For Municipal Bonds

Exchange Data International (EDI), one of the foremost providers of security corporate actions, pricing and reference data services, today announced a partnership with BondView, the leading provider of municipal bond portfolio analysis and market data, to offer Municipal Bond Reference Data Service (RDS).

The Municipal Bond Reference Data Service offers comprehensive, high-quality reference data on over 1.5 million active U.S. Municipal Bond issues from over 50,000 different issuers.

BondView’s data can be supplied in different formats:

Viewable web search app

API, Online platform, Amazon S3, SFTP

CSV, XLS, JSON, JSONLines

Searchable via industry-standard identifiers: ISIN, FIGI

There is no need to maintain and update an expensive database as the service allows for easy consolidation of municipal bond data into user applications. The data sets include; Bond Descriptive Data, Bond in Funds Data, and Advanced Derived Data.

Jonathan Bloch, the EDI CEO, says: “The partnership between BondView and EDI is a win for the global financial community. With access to BondView’s RDS, investors can quickly, easily and cost-effectively incorporate their muni data into a diverse range of user applications to make informed decisions that maximize their ROI.”

Robert Kane, CEO of BondView, says: “BondView’s partnership with EDI is all about leveling the playing field and making municipal bond data more accessible. In a way, BondView and EDI are democratizing the municipal bond market and paving the way to make smarter investments by giving financial advisors and investors access to accurate, understandable data analysis tools.”