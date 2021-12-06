EDI Introduces Reference Rates And Yield Curves Data Offering

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global security corporate actions, pricing, and reference data services, announced the launch of their Reference Rates and Yield Curve Service today.
Reference Rates provides 700+ reference rates globally with historical data coverage going back to 2010, the service can be utilized to determine interest rates for financial instruments including floating-rate notes and interest rate swap fixings. EDI offers Interbank and benchmark Reference Rates data for 53 currencies, including Euro legacy ones.
The Yield Curve Service provides a term structure of interest rates under various scenarios, including IBOR discounting, OIS discounting, and use of Risk-Free Rates (“RFR”). The service provides data including quoted bids and asks on global interest rate swaps and basis swaps, implied zero-coupon yields and discount factors, cap/floor volatilities, and swaption volatilities.
Together, the Reference Rate and Yield Curve Services will help financial industry participants to make the transition more easily from IBOR to RFR regimes, which is scheduled to take effect at the end of 2021.
Jonathan Bloch, CEO at EDI, comments: “With the abolition of Libor there have been tremendous changes in the reference rates used. This new service from Exchange Data International covers hundreds of reference rates and yield curves.”
The service is updated hourly and available via SFTP, Email, or XML. The information can be loaded into internal systems that allow trading and settlement engines to accurately complete transactions.
For more information, please visit the product page or request a free trial via info@exchange-data.com.