EDI Expands Global Reach In Investment Funds Data

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of reference data, announces a significant expansion in its Global Investment Funds services for 2024, offering comprehensive market data coverage across new and established territories. This development underscores EDI’s commitment to providing clients with access to the most complete and accurate investment fund data globally.

EDI’s Global Investment Funds team has released reference data, dividends, corporate actions, and Net Asset Values (NAVs) for markets in France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India. As part of its long-term growth strategy, EDI is also expanding services in Asia Pacific, the Nordic Region, and additional European markets, ensuring clients benefit from an unparalleled breadth of market coverage.

Looking ahead, EDI is actively developing services in Switzerland, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Liechtenstein and South Africa, aiming to further strengthen its reputation as a global leader in investment fund data.

Tony McCormack, Head of Global Investment Funds at EDI, highlighted the significance of this expansion: “The broadening of our market coverage in funds demonstrates EDI’s commitment to offering all tradable funds globally. We are dedicated to ensuring our clients have access to the most comprehensive, reliable, and timely fund data, supporting their operations across global markets.”

This enhanced coverage will benefit institutional investors, asset managers, and financial intermediaries who rely on precise and up-to-date data to make informed investment decisions.