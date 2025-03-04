EDI Bot Launches On Symphony Messaging, Empowering Financial Professionals With Real-Time Corporate Action Data

Exchange Data International (EDI) today announces the launch of its EDI Bot on Symphony Messaging offering near real-time corporate action updates to financial professionals worldwide. This cutting-edge bot simplifies the retrieval of crucial data, allowing users to access and manage corporate actions effortlessly within the secure Symphony environment.

Key Features of EDI Bot:

Instant Corporate Action Updates: Users can quickly access the latest corporate actions, such as dividends, mergers, and stock splits.

Easy-to-Use Commands: Simple commands like “Today” allow users to retrieve specific data instantly.

Seamless Symphony Integration: Built within Symphony Messaging, the EDI Bot fits seamlessly into existing workflows, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential financial data.

Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International commented: “The launch of EDI Bot on Symphony represents a significant milestone in delivering near real-time, actionable data directly to financial professionals. By integrating our comprehensive corporate action data within Symphony’s secure environment, we are empowering users to make informed decisions faster and more efficiently than ever before. This innovation is all about simplifying access to critical information and enhancing workflow productivity for our clients.”



The EDI Bot is now available for use on Symphony Messaging, with additional features planned for future updates to provide even more value to users. Financial professionals can visit Exchange Data International’s EDI Bot page for further details.

Brad Levy, CEO of Symphony commented: “Symphony welcomes EDI Bot onto our platform, joining our ever-growing community. This innovative tool aligns with our mission to streamline financial workflows and enhance productivity through secure communication. We believe that EDI’s corporate action data will provide Symphony users with the timely information they need to make critical decisions in a changing market.”