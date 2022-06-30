EDHEC-Risk Institute Mourns The Loss Of Jean-René Giraud

EDHEC-Risk Institute is mourning the loss of Jean-René Giraud, one of the most decisive contributors to the historical success of the international risk and asset management research centre, who died suddenly on June 16.

Joining EDHEC-Risk Institute shortly after it was founded at the turn of the century, Jean-René successfully led its development for the best part of a decade. With the institute’s mission being to bridge the gap between academia and the investment industry, Jean-René was the person who drove the industry’s partnerships with the institute and made it influential in the area of risk management and asset allocation on a global scale. After leaving EDHEC-Risk Institute in 2010, Jean-René continued his successful career, going on to become the co-founder and CEO of TrackInsight.

Noël Amenc, co-founder and former director of EDHEC-Risk Institute, said, “Jean-René Giraud was a leading figure in the asset management industry, and particularly the ETF world. For me he was simply a great friend. Jean-René was at the origin of EDHEC-Risk Institute and its success and his loss will be painfully felt.”

Lionel Martellini, co-founder and current director of EDHEC-Risk Institute, added, “In addition to being an immensely talented colleague, Jean-René was uniquely open-minded and generous. He was able to develop genuinely affectionate and profound relationships with a multitude of people from very different horizons. His wit, warmth and contagious smile will be hugely missed by many within our industry and beyond.”

The thoughts of all EDHEC-Risk Institute staff are with Jean-René’s family, friends, and colleagues.