Edda Wind Lists On Oslo Børs

NOK 875 million raised successfully
Market capitalisation of NOK 1.89 billion
183rd listing on Euronext and 63rd on Oslo Børs markets in 2021
Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext group, today congratulates Edda Wind on its listing on Oslo Børs Main Market (ticker: EWIND).
Edda Wind is an offshore wind service group of companies headquartered in Haugesund, Norway. Edda Wind’s customer base consists of offshore wind farm developers, operators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides service operation vessels and high-quality service to the global offshore wind industry, enabling their clients to generate renewable energy to meet the worlds growing energy needs.
Edda Wind represents the 63rd listing on Oslo Børs markets since the beginning of the year, and the seventh listing on Oslo Børs Main Market in 2021.
The company raised NOK 875 million through issuing new shares, excluding the potential exercise of an over-allotment option. In the case of the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be NOK 1,007 million. The IPO price was set to NOK 30.75, corresponding to a market capitalisation at IPO of NOK 1.89 billion.
Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind said: “Being listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange is an important milestone for Edda Wind. It would however not have been possible without the support from our owners who launched the company and continue to support us, as well as all staff onboard and ashore and all external parties that have assisted the company. I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to making Edda Wind what it is today. This milestone is just the beginning for Edda Wind. With this launching, Edda Wind will have access to the financial backing and support to continue the journey towards becoming a world-leading provider of offshore wind services.”
Caption: Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind, ring the bell live at the Oslo Børs market opening. During this traditional bell ceremony, the newly listed company was welcomed by Eirik Høiby Ausland, Head of Listing at Oslo Børs. (Photo: Christopher Fey/ NTB)
About Edda Wind Edda Wind is a pure play offshore wind service group of companies headquartered in Haugesund, Norway. The Group’s customer base consists of offshore wind farm developers, operators and original equipment manufacturers. The Group offers purpose-built offshore wind service vessels to support all work phases in offshore wind farms, including in relation to the commissioning, installation, operation and maintenance of offshore wind turbines world-wide.