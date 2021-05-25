Ed Anderson, Chief Information Officer And Information Technology Department Director, To Leave The IMF

Mr. Ed Anderson, Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Information Technology Department Director (ITD) at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has notified Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of his intention to leave the IMF for personal reasons, upon expiration of his term appointment on June 10.
During Mr. Anderson’s tenure, ITD worked hand in hand with other departments at the IMF to deliver on the five IT transformation programs—CDMAP,1HR, iData, the Integrated Digital Workplace, and a new Document Management system. He also played a key role in addressing information security challenges and protecting the Fund against cyber threats.
To support these efforts, Mr. Anderson created a new operating model to ensure that ITD’s work and skills are fully aligned with the Fund’s changing strategic priorities. He spearheaded the Fund’s sourcing strategy and created an external partner ecosystem to support the modernization and information security agenda. He also created the Digital Advisory Unit, a team of ITD FinTech, MemberTech, Cyber Security and Blockchain experts who support the missions and TA of other Fund Departments.
Ms. Georgieva commented: “Ed led ITD through very challenging times since he took over as CIO in June 2018. His expertise and vision led to major IT changes, and I am particularly grateful for his support during the pandemic, enabling us to move seamlessly to remote working and delivery during the virtual Spring and Annual Meetings.”
Prior to joining the Fund, Mr. Anderson served as the Global CIO of World Vision International, one of the world’s largest international non-governmental organizations. Previously, he was a presidential appointee to the U.S. Peace Corps and led multiple privately held consulting organizations in the IT and business solutions arena.
The search for Mr. Anderson’s successor to lead ITD will begin promptly. In the meantime, Camilla Andersen, Deputy Director in ITD, will serve as Acting Director.