ECXX Selects OneTick Trade Surveillance

OneMarketData, LLC (“OMD”), a leader in tick data management and analytics, today announced that ECXX, an asset based digital securities exchange, has selected OneTick Trade Surveillance.

ECXX is a digital asset exchange platform designed for both professional traders and accredited investors, allowing users to buy and sell digital assets. By running on its robust exchange platform, ECXX can run an ecosystem with high-liquidity and aims to deliver trustable and secured digital asset trading services.

OneTick Trade Surveillance was designed to handle massive market data and order flow volumes and gives users confidence that they will meet their regulatory obligations even in periods of peak market activity. It offers the scalability, reliability, flexible support, adaptability, user customization and ease of use financial institutions need in a cost-effective package. From data capture to case management and everything between, OneTick Trade Surveillance provides a complete solution for global financial institutions. Leading banks, brokers, buy-side firms, and other financial institutions use OneTick Surveillance to meet their regulatory and compliance requirements.

“ECXX’s vision to become the world’s leading digital asset exchange makes them the ideal customer for OneTick Trade Surveillance,” said Dermot Harriss, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Solutions at OneMarketData. “OneTick has been deployed by the world’s leading exchanges to meet regulatory requirements across multiple asset classes and global jurisdictions. By deploying OneTick, ECXX will benefit from the same technology that leading traditional exchanges use to meet the most complex and stringent global regulatory requirements.”

OneTick Trade Surveillance helps firms meet the requirements of regulatory regimes around the world, including SEC / FINRA, CFTC, MAR, ASIC, and IIROC. The solution delivers an integrated, real-time examination of order flow with exceptions, cross-market alerting based on correlations, alert calibration, alert workflow management, and orderbook replay. It is asset class-agnostic and currently has customers across FX, equities, futures, CFDs, FI, and options. The cloud-based offering includes global equities, options, futures, and FX market data. Users can quickly and easily investigate the alerts in browser-based dashboards and design custom compliance workflows to mee