ECB Partners With Private Sector Through Digital Euro Innovation Platform

ECB establishes an innovation platform with around 70 market participants on new platform

Participants to test digital euro payment functionalities and explore innovative use cases

Findings to be shared in report later this year

The European Central Bank (ECB) has established an innovation platform to collaborate with European stakeholders in the context of the digital euro project. almost 70 market participants – including merchants, fintech companies, start-ups, banks and other payment service providers – have signed up to work with the ECB to explore digital euro payment functionalities and use cases. Following a call for interest published in October 2024, the ECB received over 100 applications from around 70 participants, who joined one or both of the workstreams "pioneers" and "visionaries”.

The innovation platform simulates the envisaged digital euro ecosystem, in which the ECB provides the technical support and infrastructure for European intermediaries to develop innovative digital payment features and services at European level.

The pioneers workstream is investigating how conditional payments in digital euro (i.e. transactions that are made automatically when predefined conditions are met, such as the delivery of a package bought online) could be implemented from a technical standpoint. It is also developing potential use cases for day-to-day payments.

Pioneers will be exploring how to integrate the simulated digital euro interfaces with their platforms. The ECB is providing participants with technical support and specifications, such as an application programming interface, to conduct independent work on use cases of their choice. Pioneers will summarise their findings in a report, which the ECB will review thoroughly to inform its work on the digital euro project.

The visionaries workstream is conducting research on new digital euro use cases and how they could help address societal challenges, such as digital financial inclusion. For instance, the ability to open a digital euro wallet in any post office could guarantee free access to digital euro services, even for people without a bank account or access to digital devices.

Visionaries will share and discuss their proposals with the ECB in dedicated workshops that will run until May 2025.

“We welcome the huge amount of interest that market participants have shown in this exciting initiative,” said Executive Board member Piero Cipollone. “The breadth and creativity of the proposals highlights the digital euro’s potential as a catalyst for financial innovation in Europe, including the development of new solutions that further enhance the payment experience for Europeans and create market opportunites”.

Findings from both workstreams will be published by the ECB in a report to be published later this year.