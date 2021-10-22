Ebusco Lists On Euronext Amsterdam

-
Successful raising of c. €300 million resulting in a market capitalisation of € 1.33 billion[1]
-
164th listing on Euronext and 19th listing on Euronext Amsterdam in 2021
-
Ebusco further strengthens Euronext’s leading position for growth companies active in the European energy transition
Euronext today congratulates Ebusco Holding B.V., a frontrunner in the development of electric buses and charging systems, on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: EBUS). It is the 164th listing on Euronext in 2021 and the 19th listing on Euronext Amsterdam this year.
Ebusco operates at the heart of the electric vehicle ecosystem as a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of zero emission electric buses and charging systems. The company also supplies ancillary products and services. Since its founding in 2012 in the Netherlands, Ebusco has become an industry pioneer that has supplied 346 emission-free buses to seven European countries. With its listing, Ebusco aims to continue to deliver on its mission to drive the transition to sustainable public transport and contribute to a better environment by enabling safe, emission-free and affordable public transportation ecosystems.
The admission and issue price of Ebusco shares was set at €23 per share, which represents a market capitalisation of €1.33 billion, assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option. The offering successfully raised c. €300 million, providing the company with a pathway to accelerate its future growth.
Peter Bijvelds, CEO of Ebusco, said: “This IPO is an important milestone for Ebusco. The proceeds will allow us to implement our international expansion effectively. With the roll-out of our safe, reliable, and emission-free and cost-competitive transport ecosystems, we will be able to increase our impact for a better living environment. We look forward to entering this new phase of our company, together with our new and existing shareholders.”
Caption: Peter Bijvelds, CEO of Ebusco, and his team sounded the Gong during a ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company. They were welcomed by Simone Huis in ‘t Veld, CEO of Euronext Amsterdam, and René van Vlerken, Head of Listing at Euronext Amsterdam.
About Ebusco Ebusco is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of zero emission buses and charging systems as well as a supplier of ancillary products and services to the electric vehicle ecosystem. As an innovative frontrunner in the development of electric buses, its mission is to contribute to a better living environment by driving the transition to zero emission public transportation. Ebusco’s buses currently operate in multiple countries in Europe, including in major cities such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Munich. Ebusco was founded in 2012 and had a workforce of over 214 full-time employees as at 30 June 2021. The company is headquartered in Deurne, the Netherlands and, next to its production facilities in Deurne, has a third-party facility in Xiamen, China. For more information: www.ebusco.com
[1] Assuming no exercise of the Over-Allotment Option