EBA's Platform Contributes To Successful Execution Of The NBSG Crisis Simulation Exercise

​The European Banking Authority (EBA) contributed to the successful execution of the Nordic-Baltic Stability Group's (NBSG) crisis simulation exercise. This is according to a report published today by the authorities involved in the NBSG, following their joint autumn 2024 exercise. ​Over a period of five days in the autumn of 2024, the Nordic-Baltic Stability Group (NBSG1) conducted a financial crisis simulation exercise across its 8 member countries. The goal of the exercise was to test collaboration and coordination across authorities in the region during a fictitious financial crisis, in order to further improve the resiliency of crisis management frameworks in the Nordic Baltic region. ​In line with the EBA work programme for 2024-2026, the EBA maintains a high focus on crisis simulation exercises. During this exercise, the EBA supported the NBSG through its platform that enabled the secure and efficient sharing of confidential documents and information in a secured way. The platform performed well, with no downtime or issues and was praised by the exercise participants for its effectiveness and reliability. Related content Topic Resolution Link Publication of report on large, complex and successful Nordic-Baltic financial crisis simulation exercise (Finansiel Stabilitet)