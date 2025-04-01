Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

EBA's Platform Contributes To Successful Execution Of The NBSG Crisis Simulation Exercise

Date 01/04/2025

​The European Banking Authority (EBA) contributed to the successful execution of the Nordic-Baltic Stability Group's (NBSG) crisis simulation exercise. This is according to a report published today by the authorities involved in the NBSG, following their joint autumn 2024 exercise. 

​Over a period of five days in the autumn of 2024, the Nordic-Baltic Stability Group (NBSG1) conducted a financial crisis simulation exercise across its 8 member countries. The goal of the exercise was to test collaboration and coordination across authorities in the region during a fictitious financial crisis, in order to further improve the resiliency of crisis management frameworks in the Nordic Baltic region. 

​In line with the EBA work programme for 2024-2026, the EBA maintains a high focus on crisis simulation exercises. During this exercise, the EBA supported the NBSG through its platform that enabled the secure and efficient sharing of confidential documents and information in a secured way. The platform performed well, with no downtime or issues and was praised by the exercise participants for its effectiveness and reliability. 

