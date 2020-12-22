EBA Updates Reporting Framework 3.0 And Technical Standards On Pillar 3 Disclosure

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today an update to the reporting framework 3.0 and the Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on institutions’ Pillar 3 public disclosures. These updates are the result of the European Commission’s adoption of the ITS on Supervisory Reporting (v3.0) on 17 December, the EBA publication of the revised version of the mapping between disclosures and reporting, and the EBA release of phase 1 of its technical package on the reporting framework v3.0.
EC adoption of ITS on Supervisory Reporting (v3.0)
The EBA updated its website to reflect the European Commission’s adoption of the Supervisory Reporting Implementing Act and its Annexes, which included changes introduced by the revised Capital Requirements Regulations (CRR2) and the Prudential Backstop Regulation.
Mapping between Pillar 3 ITS on Disclosures and ITS on Supervisory Reporting (v3.0)
The Pillar 3 ITS on institutions’ public disclosures have been developed to foster consistency across supervisory reporting. The EBA has updated the mapping of quantitative disclosure data and supervisory reporting, which aims at facilitating institutions’ compliance and improving the consistency and quality of the information disclosed. The EBA also published a file summarising the frequency at which each type of institution should disclose each template and table, in accordance with the CRR2.
Phase 1 of technical package of reporting framework (v3.0)
The technical package of the reporting framework provides the standard specifications for the implementation of the EBA reporting requirements. The package includes the validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM) data dictionary and the XBRL taxonomies for v3.0. The EBA also updated the DPM query tool. Finally, the technical package includes reporting requirements on FINREP, COREP, own funds (including the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book - FRTB), COREP liquidity, asset encumbrance, large exposures, leverage ratio and G-SII data.