EBA Updates Mapping Between Technical Standards On Pillar 3 Disclosures And Technical Standards On Supervisory Reporting (v3.0)

The updated mapping aims at improving cost-efficiency for banks and enhancing consistency of data between public disclosures and supervisory reporting.

The updated mapping supports institutions in fulfilling their disclosure obligations and responds to the recommendations included in the EBA Study of the cost of compliance with supervisory reporting requirements.

The amendments mainly address issues raised by competent authorities and the industry.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today an updated mapping between quantitative disclosure data points and the relevant supervisory reporting data points. The mapping is part of the EBA’s overall objective to make the reporting and disclosure process more efficient and less costly for banks and aims at facilitating institutions’ compliance with disclosure requirements and improving the consistency and quality of the information disclosed. The updated mapping applies to the reporting framework 3.0 and the Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on institutions’ Pillar 3 public disclosures.