EBA Releases The Technical Package For Phase 3 Of Its 3.2 Reporting Framework

The European Banking Authority (EBA) today published the technical package for phase 3 of version 3.2 of its reporting framework. The technical package supports the implementation of the updated reporting framework by providing standard specifications and includes the validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM) and the XBRL taxonomies for version 3.2.

In particular, the updated technical package supports the amendments to v3.2 Phase 3, which covers the following:

the new Guidelines on remuneration benchmarking and gender pay gap for credit institutions with reference date December 2023;

the Guidelines on remuneration benchmarking and gender pay gap for investment firms with reference date December 2022;

the Guidelines on High earners for credit institutions and investment firms with reference date as of December 2022.

The DPM Query Tool has also been updated to reflect the current release.