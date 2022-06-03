EBA Releases Phase 2 Of Its 3.2 Reporting Framework

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today phase 2 of version 3.2 of its reporting framework. The technical package supports the implementation of the updated reporting framework by providing standard specifications and includes the validation rules, the Data Point Model (DPM) and the XBRL taxonomies for version 3.2.

In particular, the updated technical package supports the amendments to supervisory benchmarking and resolution reporting, with reference dates as of September 2022 and December 2022 respectively. The package also includes some technical amendments on minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) and funding plans reporting, and updates for the reporting of one single module covering the Consolidated/Individual and IFRS/GAAP old approach.

The DPM Query Tool has also been updated to reflect the current release.